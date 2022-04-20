Letter: Job well done for the county’s public works department
This letter goes out to Routt County Road and Bridge, the county’s public works department. Thank you so much for keeping our county roads so pristine. We have lived here in Stagecoach since 1993. In years past, there was such a mud mire on Routt County Road 212. I was so happy to see our road graded. Thanks again!
Suzy Pattillo
Oak Creek
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Job well done for the county’s public works department
This letter goes out to Routt County Road and Bridge, the county’s public works department. Thank you so much for keeping our county roads so pristine. We have lived here in Stagecoach since 1993. In…