Letter: It’s time to end masking in our schools

As a parent and member of the Steamboat Springs School District Wellness Team, I was very disappointed to learn the about the school board’s decision to revisit the mask mandate in another month.

This is beyond absurd. Along with many parents and mental health professionals, I would argue that masks are doing more harm than good on children who are statistically at zero percent risk of mortality from COVID and its omicron variant. More studies are coming out showing that the mask mandate impact on learning, social development and psychology of younger children is significant and might not be fully known for years.

What’s more, the CDC has finally acknowledged that wearing cloth masks does very little to prevent spread. These are what most of our children are wearing each day to school. The N-95 is now the preferred mask for mitigating the spread of infection.

People are living their lives without masks in nearly every location in Routt County, except the Steamboat Springs School District. Given three out of four residents are vaccinated and an additional amount have natural immunity, we are no longer at risk in our community. This ridiculous charade has gone on way too long. Please, put the physical and mental needs of our students front and center by calling an emergency meeting to get our children out of mandatory masks immediately.

Pete Wood

Steamboat Springs