Letter: It’s heartwarming to see the whole community recognize our veterans

The officers and members of American Legion Post 44 and VFW Post 4264 would like to thank all of those in the community for making this year’s Veterans Day a success and for the recognition of all those that have served in the military.

Special thanks goes to the music teachers in our three elementary schools. Jake Gasau at Soda Creek Elementary, Corinne Sommerfeld at Strawberry Park Elementary and Tonya Walker-Haack at Sleeping Giant Elementary put on programs that were inspiring and moving for all the local veterans that attended. What is great about all three of these programs, they not only recognized the veterans in attendance, but also the students provided pictures of family members that served in the military. These programs provided a great thank you to our veterans.

Thanks to Johnny B Good’s and the Ore House for the many years that they have provided free meals to local veterans, and to the many businesses that also provided discounts on merchandise in their stores. What a pleasure it is for members of our posts to visit veterans at Casey’s Pond. Thank you to the staff that makes that happen. It is great to see the whole community recognize and support those that sacrificed much of their youth to protect the freedoms we enjoy.

Finally, a big thank you to John Russell and the Steamboat Pilot and Today for the coverage they give to our local veteran events. It is not only Veterans Day, but also Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Vietnam Veterans Day and local events that John Russell covers and makes sure gets into the Pilot & Today.

On behalf of a grateful nation, American Legion Post 44 and VFW Post 4264 thank all our veterans, their families, current military members and their families for ensuring the freedoms we enjoy every day. Your service to this nation will always be appreciated and not forgotten.

Hal Matthes, Jeff Steck and Jim Stanko

CMDR Post 44, CMDR POST 4264, and Adjutant Posts 44 & 4264