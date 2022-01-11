Letter: It’s foolish to underestimate how much your children know about heavy topics
I can appreciate parents being concerned about the heavier topics their children are exposed to during their lives, but to guardians who feel the Colorado Healthy Kid Survey crossed a line, I have to ask — what exactly do you think your kids do and talk about in their free time? If you think it’s all innocent toddler talk, you have another thing coming.
Children have more access to the world than any generation before them, and pretending like they aren’t discussing its realities is foolish and willfully blind. Attitudes like this only prove to your children that you either don’t trust them with more mature knowledge, that you can’t be trusted to maintain your composure and answer honestly if they did choose to ask, or that you don’t know enough about these topics to be worth asking in the first place. Stop pretending like 11, 12 and 13-year-olds are ignorant to subjects like drugs, sex and self-harm. They certainly aren’t, and underestimating them is not protection; it’s a handicap. If parents aren’t willing to have hard conversations with their children, they should at least make sure there is another avenue for their children to seek relevant knowledge.
This anonymous survey also covers topics like physical activity and nutrition. But does anyone these days really think that health stops at these more archaic markers? Lastly, from what I know, parents received numerous emails alerting them to this upcoming survey and the ability to opt-out. From where I’m sitting, it’s rather hypocritical to get angry at teachers and administration when you can barely be bothered to pay attention to district emails that alert you to upcoming activities like this.
Jenna Meier Bilbo
Idaho Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Patronize businesses that require customers to wear masks
First of all, a big thank you to Routt County businesses that require customers and staff to wear masks. When businesses do this, we not only feel safer, we are safer.