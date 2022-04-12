Letter: Improper use of roundabouts is going to cause a car crash
Perhaps the Steamboat Pilot & Today should run an article or a series of articles explaining how traffic circles should be used. As the community and the state increase the number of circles, I have witnessed very few issues until the circle was installed on Mt. Warner Boulevard.
Traffic coming down from the mountain (heading west) does not have the right of way over a vehicle or vehicles waiting to enter from Steamboat Boulevard. However, on a daily basis I witness shuttle vans and other vehicles coming from the mountain ignoring the yield signs and flags and entering the circle when there is a vehicle waiting to enter from Steamboat Boulevard.
Without compliance by vehicles traveling west, there will be a major crash when a vehicle enters from Steamboat Boulevard knowing they have the right of way and a westbound vehicle does not yield.
Douglas Shurtleff
Steamboat Springs
