Letter: Illegal immigration weakens U.S., paves way for socialist takeover

I would like to try to answer some of the questions raised by Laura Pritchet in her Writers on the Range column in the March 3 Steamboat Pilot & Today.

People entering our country without going through normal legal channels are bypassing safeguards our immigration laws were enacted to protect us from things such as contagious diseases, illegal addictive drugs, human smuggling and trafficking, terrorists, espionage, gang warfare, terrorists and other nefarious activities.

Giving aid to such persons can easily backfire and lead to assault, robbery, car theft and even kidnapping and murder of the caregiver. As to why the Biden administration is ignoring the border crisis, why did they cancel the Keystone Pipeline and why are we buying oil from Russia, I think it should be obvious by now that just about everything they are doing is designed to weaken our country and pave the way for a socialist, Marxist or communist takeover of America.

Don Kosnik

Hayden