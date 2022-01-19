Letter: Ikon Pass credits show how much company values its customers

Ikon-not Pass? My wife and I had deferred our passes from the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions. As you know, we really didn’t get any significant snow fall in Steamboat Springs until the Christmas week, so we hadn’t made any attempt to go in earlier. Then my wife and I both contracted the omicron variant, which further delayed our season start.

I went to Steamboat to use the deferred pass for the first time Saturday, Jan. 15. When I arrived at the ticket office, I was told that my wife and I were ineligible for passes, and I would need to speak to Ikon. When I called, I was told that our money was no longer available for use, and we had forfeited the funds already paid ($799 each). The consolation offered was that we could pay another $1,148 and get an Ikon pass for my wife and I ($574 each). This means that the total paid by my wife and I for one season would be $2,746. This is incredibly disappointing and certainly not a positive customer experience. When I asked for some consideration from Ikon-not, I received the response below:

“Hi Jim! The deferral option offered through the Adventure Assurance policy allowed Pass holders to defer the purchase price of their unused 20/21 Ikon Passes. All Pass holders that received deferral credits on April 19, 2021, were required to complete a purchase of a 21/22 Pass by applying the available credits at check out; and this needed to be done during the sales period through Dec. 9, 2021. It sounds like the agent you spoke to on Saturday offered a significant exception to you, despite your credit being expired and passes being off-sale.”

I am guessing there are other people in this same situation. Does this in any way look like a company that values its customers? I kon-not see it from here.

Jim and Tara Kinser

Oak Creek