Letter: I want to see wild horses when I go on vacation
Why is the BLM giving out grazing and mining permits on public lands? When I go on vacation, I want to see wild horses. Not cattle. A lot of the public lands set aside specifically for the horses have cattle and sheep. The BLM doesn’t need to be feeding the slaughter pipeline. Four hundred words are not enough for me to explain.
Pamela Denny
North Providence, Rhode Island
