Letter: I stand with the wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin
I have followed the horrible crisis of the roundup of the wild horses who live in the Sand Wash Basin and who are now dying while living in cramped corralled conditions in southern Colorado.
The reason for rounding them up was to “protect” them from starvation, according to the people who want that area for themselves for cattle grazing — which is contributing to climate change — and for OHV vehicles. This is absolutely unacceptable and adds to my belief and knowledge that the human beings living on this planet care nothing about our environment or about the living creatures that we share it with. I am absolutely horrified.
Please fix this situation. I stand with the wild horses that belong in the wild, in their home that they thrive in despite drought (caused by humans) and harsh living conditions. Stop the appalling actions of humans destroying the wild lands and the other sentient beings like horses that deserve to live in these areas more than we have any right to take over. Do not allow OHV vehicles after telling us that you were saving the horses from starving due to big herds and then let the horses die in crowded contained conditions in Cañon City.
Anyone who has supported this roundup and the continued abuse of these loving, wild, free horses should be ashamed of themselves. Make it right.
Melanie Dailey
Steamboat Springs
