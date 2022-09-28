Letter: I know Northwest Colorado, and we need Meghan Lukens

We need more teachers in the state legislature, especially from rural communities. Northwest Colorado and House District 26 are fortunate to have such a candidate in Meghan Lukens. As someone who truly knows our Northwest Colorado community, I am proud to support Meghan Lukens in her race for the state legislature in House District 26.

I am a former teacher at Moffat County School District and an adjunct professor at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Now, you see me on the football sidelines, at high school sporting events, ringside at the county fairs, taking pictures of the many youths in our communities, as well as taking weddings, senior photos and commercial work professionally for over 30 years.

My roots in this community run deep just like Meghan Lukens. Meghan grew up in Northwest Colorado, swimming in the swim meets in Craig, Meeker and Rangely and being a part of these wonderful communities. She wants to preserve and protect the communities that she grew up in and loves.

Because of these deep roots, she believes in our ranching and agriculture values. Meghan knows our ranching and agricultural communities and will be their best advocate at the state capitol. Meghan is against wolf reintroduction and will prioritize mitigation and compensation for ranchers. She has already started to advocate for and work with ranchers on the campaign trail.

Meghan also believes in the importance of education and has a master’s degree in educational policy. Northwest Colorado needs more teachers to have a seat at the table, especially teachers who understand the challenges our rural communities face. We need someone who has grown up here and will use good, common sense to get things done and be fair to everyone in House District 26.

In this election, I encourage you to vote for the local who believes in our ranching and agriculture communities and will support improvements to our rural education systems. I encourage you to vote for Meghan Lukens, the best candidate for House District 26.

Dwight Siverson

Craig