Letter: How will population growth at Brown Ranch help Steamboat?
As I ponder this year’s ballot and all the hoopla surrounding the Brown Ranch and the $400 million it will cost to develop it, the thought occurs to me that never once have I read or heard of a study or even an opinion that adding 5,000 more people to our town will improve the quality of life in either Steamboat or the Yampa valley. Will it?
Scott McGill
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.