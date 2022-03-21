Letter: How about a senior season pass for Steamboat Resort?
Now that the Ikon Pass for the 2022-23 season is available for early purchase, I am wondering why Steamboat seniors have no alternatives other than the $1,079 Ikon pass or $979 if renewed prior to April 21. Other ski areas in our state and around the country offer free skiing or reduced-rate season passes for seniors. Why doesn’t Steamboat offer its seniors a similar option?
I will be 83 this year and skiing is a pleasure that I have enjoyed my entire adult life. I have been a full-time, year-round resident of Steamboat for 30 years, and I ski Steamboat exclusively with no interest in traveling to other Ikon resorts. As long as we have groomers and gravity, I intend to continue skiing until the end. Come on Steamboat and Alterra, how about giving a break to the generation that supported the ski industry and made it all happen.
Tom Baer
Steamboat Springs
