Letter: How about a pothole naming contest to welcome spring?
We are all tired of winter. What better to celebrate spring than a pothole naming contest. Early leaders in the clubhouse for the sinkhole opposite Snow Bowl on U.S. Highway 40 include:
- Miss Alignment 2023
- Jaws V
- My mother-in-law’s heart
- CDOT: The movie
- I hate my car
- Artificial unintelligence
Doug Smith
Steamboat Springs
Letter to the Editor
