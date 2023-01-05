Letter: Here are some tips to improve flow, safety at transit center

To base operations and lodging companies that frequent the Gondola Transit Center for guest pick-ups, with all respect to the mostly great shuttle operators in our community, drivers and managers, please remember that lanes 1-4 at Gondola Transit Center, those reserved for lodging shuttles are for general use. We all must share those lanes. Let’s try to work together to maximize efficiency and minimize risk to ourselves, each other and our guests.

Please remember to pull all the way forward in those lanes. Not doing so creates backups on the inner access lane and sometimes out to the public right-of-way. With the busy part of the season here, the risk to families returning from skiing is substantially increased. Most people are still in ski gear — wearing boots, carrying skis and boards and trailing kids everywhere.

Backing up shuttles is unsafe. Three average sized shuttles should easily fit in those lanes. If you have to pause loading to pull forward, please do so. Base operations, after driving for four companies over the last 15 years, the same problems persist. You have personal directing traffic at the bus/skier pickup merger, how about help getting the shuttles pulled forward? Small price to pay to avoid a single unfortunate event. Management companies, please instruct your drivers to maximize space. Scant attention has been paid to this issue, and we are all responsible for everyone’s safety. Thank you.

Christopher Lohmann

Steamboat Springs