Letter: HD26 candidate Savannah Wolfson is representation for us all

I’ve never supported or endorsed a political candidate before. As a fourth generation Coloradan, I love this state and there’s no piece of this state I love more than House District 26. It is with great respect I ask you to join me in voting for Savannah Wolfson, the only candidate in this race that truly has our backs.

I’m late writing this letter, not because I didn’t want to write it, but because extra time is a luxury I just don’t have these days. I’m currently working more than full time in Moffat County as an EMT. I’m a college student, volunteer firefighter/EMT, homeschooling mom, wife and there are about a dozen other hats I wear, including chief penny pincher and budget stretcher.

When I say #MomsForAffordability, it’s not just a hash tag for me, but a rally cry for all the other moms in this district fighting to raise our kids here, while battling the “too much month at the end of the money” reality so many of us live in. We hustle like only parents can, doing our best to keep all the balls in the air, while current failing policy keeps housing and child care scarce and unaffordable, inflation out of control, and releases criminals back on our streets.

What does all of that have to do with a political candidate? Let me tell you. I met Savvy at 4 a.m. at the gas station in Yampa. I was delivering newspapers to give my family just a little more wiggle room in our budget, and Savvy was going to be taking over the route, for the same reason. That morning, years ago I met a young mom, not too different from myself, doing whatever it took to care for her family. We have formed a beautiful friendship over the years. But more than my friend, I’ve come to know Savvy as a fierce advocate for our way of life in Northwest Colorado.

We’ve disagreed from time to time. However, I’ve always known Savvy to conduct herself with integrity, compassion and an ability to listen to all sides of an issue. This is the definition of a representative. House District 26 deserves real representation in Denver. Savvy’s track record proves she is the right choice. Please join me in voting for Savannah Wolfson for House District 26.

Lacy Trout

Phippsburg