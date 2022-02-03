Letter: Guest column misrepresented Texas power outages

Ms. Akin’s comments in the guest column “Rethinking energy, climate, freedom and prosperity” regarding green energy and their impact on the Texas power outages in February 2021 and the potential disruption to power supplies by Mountain Parks Electric — which services Grand and Jackson counties — are at best wildly misleading and demonstrate Ms. Akin’s dereliction in doing her research.

With regard to Texas, Ms. Akin states: “Consider how hundreds of Texans died last winter after a storm caused the state’s windmills, which provide about one-quarter of the state’s electricity, to freeze and the power grid to collapse.”

State officials, including Republican governor Abbott, initially blamed the outages on the failure of wind turbines.

Independent sources attributed outages to multiple sources, including a shutdown of a nuclear power plant, coal plant closures and the freezing of wind and solar facilities. But most attribute the major cause of the outages to two factors.

One was the freezing of natural gas facilities and gas lines. Natural gas provides about 55% of Texas’ energy compared to 20% for wind turbines. The other major factor was the fact that Texas does not participate in the national grid structure and therefore was unable to draw power from other states. Texas state officials have subsequently been criticized as being totally unprepared for this event.

The Mountain Parks Electric alert did indicate that wind turbines were frozen but later statements from the supplier — Tristate Energy — indicated a concern about other sources of energy supplied to Mountain Parks — including Plants powered by Coal and Natural Gas that had their output impacted by freezing. By the way no power outages actually occurred at this time.

To attribute the power outages solely to green sources exposes Ms. Akin’s biases and therefore challenges the credibility of her other diatribes against green energy initiatives.

Lou Coggia

Steamboat Springs