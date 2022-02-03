Letter: Guest column misrepresented Texas power outages
Ms. Akin’s comments in the guest column “Rethinking energy, climate, freedom and prosperity” regarding green energy and their impact on the Texas power outages in February 2021 and the potential disruption to power supplies by Mountain Parks Electric — which services Grand and Jackson counties — are at best wildly misleading and demonstrate Ms. Akin’s dereliction in doing her research.
With regard to Texas, Ms. Akin states: “Consider how hundreds of Texans died last winter after a storm caused the state’s windmills, which provide about one-quarter of the state’s electricity, to freeze and the power grid to collapse.”
State officials, including Republican governor Abbott, initially blamed the outages on the failure of wind turbines.
Independent sources attributed outages to multiple sources, including a shutdown of a nuclear power plant, coal plant closures and the freezing of wind and solar facilities. But most attribute the major cause of the outages to two factors.
One was the freezing of natural gas facilities and gas lines. Natural gas provides about 55% of Texas’ energy compared to 20% for wind turbines. The other major factor was the fact that Texas does not participate in the national grid structure and therefore was unable to draw power from other states. Texas state officials have subsequently been criticized as being totally unprepared for this event.
The Mountain Parks Electric alert did indicate that wind turbines were frozen but later statements from the supplier — Tristate Energy — indicated a concern about other sources of energy supplied to Mountain Parks — including Plants powered by Coal and Natural Gas that had their output impacted by freezing. By the way no power outages actually occurred at this time.
To attribute the power outages solely to green sources exposes Ms. Akin’s biases and therefore challenges the credibility of her other diatribes against green energy initiatives.
Lou Coggia
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Guest column misrepresented Texas power outages
Ms. Akin’s comments in the guest column “Rethinking energy, climate, freedom and prosperity” regarding green energy and their impact on the Texas power outages in February 2021 and the potential disruption to power supplies by…