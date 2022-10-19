Letter: GOP’s commitment to Constitution doesn’t square well with Jan. 6 attack

The political ad “What Your Republican Neighbors Talk About” brings to the forefront the question: “Just how strong is the Republicans’ commitment to the Constitution?”

Everyone knows that on Jan. 6, 2021, after meeting with President Trump and intending to stop the established constitutional process of electing a president, a mob marched to the U.S. Capitol Building. In an act of treason, they stormed the Capitol Building, lives were lost and property seriously damaged.

Earlier 60 separate court cases upheld the election results. The well established and highly respected court system was rejected, and the concept of justice through the courts was ignored in favor of false and unproven claims of wrongdoing.

At no time has the Colorado Republican Party, the Routt County Republican Party or the list of Republican candidates named in the ad spoken out in support of the election system, supporting the judicial system or condemning the men and women who attempted to overthrow the U.S. Constitution, and Republicans strongly support the man who played a dominant role in the unconstitutional violence.

The Republican Party and its candidates’ support of the Constitution will be far more convincing when they admit the 2020 presidential election was honest, the courts are the place to handle perceived wrongdoings, treason is not constitutional and Trump is not to be blindly and obediently obeyed.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa