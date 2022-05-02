Letter: GOP wins in 2022 midterm elections will make it much worse

I will readily grant that inflation at a 40-year high and the country’s gross domestic product falling 1.4 percent in the first quarter is not good news for the Democratic Party, which was already fretting about the 2022 midterm elections.

The news tends to overshadow otherwise great economic trends for the Biden Administration: low unemployment, record-breaking hiring and a robust stock market. The Biden Administration pulled the country out of a pandemic-driven recession and passed a ginormous infrastructure funding bill.

But politics often boils down to the question of “What have you done for me lately?” Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better agenda is dead in the water, thanks to Republican obstructionism and the treachery of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema blocking reform of the filibuster — by which the GOP obstructs pretty much everything.

Mid-term elections almost always result in losses for the party in the White House. Yes, the Dems hold a slim majority in the Senate and House, but those majorities could be lost come November. And if that happens, the Dems will be hard-pressed to recapture Congress or retain the White House in 2024.

So what?

If this was any other election season, the above could be chalked up to the normal ebb and flow of political fortunes, but today is anything but “normal.” Indeed, the nation stands on the precipice of disaster should the Republicans regain total power in Washington, DC: the White House, House and Senate and a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court. And it would almost be irrelevant who landed in the White House: Trump, DeSantis or whoever.

Republicans winning means the end of democracy. The big lie; the attempted coup and insurrection of Jan. 6; and a host of Republican state laws to gerrymander districts, discourage voting and allow state Republicans to reject election results they don’t like — they all add up to the end of free and fair elections and of democracy itself. Republicans have shown they’ll accept election results where they win, but will lie, steal and cheat if the Dems win.

And that means fascism, militant white Christian theocracy, an aristocracy of billionaires. It also means an assault on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, reproductive rights of women, voting rights of minorities, LGBTQ rights, free speech, public education, tax fairness, environmental, consumer and labor protections.

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden