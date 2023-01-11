Letter: GOP is wrong to try to defund the IRS

Immediately after Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House, he declared that his first priority would be to defund the IRS, thereby making it easier for Americans to cheat on their taxes.

This clarifies that this version of the Republican party is not the party of law and order, does not value fiscal responsibility and lacks a moral compass. Within the next month, most Americans will receive a W2 that makes it pretty hard to cheat on their taxes. The other Americans just got a green light to cheat on their taxes.

The Republican party changed the tax code in 2017, and now the GOP is encouraging people to cheat on that same tax code. Every dollar of tax that doesn’t get paid adds a dollar to the federal debt. It is hypocritical to bemoan that debt while undermining the abilities of the IRS.

Kevin Gilman

Steamboat Springs