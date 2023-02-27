Letter: Get behind the power of performing arts, support the outdoor amphitheater project

The Feb. 15 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today carried a report about a joint proposal by Steamboat’s Piknik Theatre and the Steamboat Springs School District to build an outdoor amphitheater on the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus. The theater would be for the use of students, the use of the Piknik Theatre, which has performed two plays almost every summer since 2008, and other performing groups.

The proposal has won all necessary approval, and after securing substantial financial commitments, now finds itself about $200,000 short of the funds necessary to get the project underway.

I write to encourage readers to consider making a donation, no matter how small, to make this outdoor theater a reality. I’m told that though the deadline is close, donations can still make a difference.

As a retired high school English teacher and as a volunteer who led the Shakespeare Reading Group at the Bud Werner Memorial Library for several years — a group that continues led by longtime member Carl Steidtmann — and given invaluable assistance by the director and leader of the Piknik Theatre, Stuart Handloff, I continue to be amazed at the power of the performing arts.

They delight audiences and enrich the lives of participants of every age. No matter what your age, or your past, present or future career, getting a taste of the performing arts makes life richer, builds confidence, teaches collaborative skills and grows empathy — qualities and skills needed in every endeavor, at every stage of life. Steamboat needs to take this step toward encouraging more performing arts in our town. Please consider donating by sending a check to Piknik Theatre, P.O. Box 770181, Steamboat Springs, CO, 80477. Please specify that it is for the proposed outdoor amphitheater, or donate online at PiknikTheatre.org .

Sally Frostic

Steamboat Springs