Letter: Full-time residents shouldn’t have to foot the bill for second home owners

I’m writing in response to the letter to the editor about how imposing new tax on short term rentals could harm Steamboat and Routt County. People who don’t live here full time can’t vote in our elections, and it seems as if some are living, as my Dad would say, beyond their means.

If someone can’t afford to pay the mortgage, insurance, taxes and maintenance without turning their second home into a hotel, that is a personal problem — now one that comes with a tax.

It’s not the permanent residents of Routt County’s responsibility to subsidize every person’s dream of owning a second home here. There are real world impacts of having neighborhoods packed full of short-term rentals, and the owners of those rentals should foot the bill for that.

Jennifer Summers

Steamboat Springs