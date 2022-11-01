Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County

As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County.

While project coordinator for Vision 2030, Tammie worked with Sonja, first as executive director of Yampatika and later as a Steamboat City Council member. Sonja understands the goals laid out in that plan and has worked hard to provide learning opportunities, improve recreation and transit opportunities. She recognizes the important role stewards of the land have when protecting the future of our water and soil.

At the Division of Water resources, Sonja serves as a source of information for water rights and well permits, which has critical importance for the future of agriculture, particularly in this changing regulatory environment. Her knowledge of all things related to western water will serve us well as we all strive to protect our way of life in Northwest Colorado. “Working landscapes” depend on water and we can depend on Sonja to ensure her expertise is utilized to protect this precious resource.

As residents of west Routt County and business owners in Hayden, we recognize that three of our greatest built assets are Hayden Station, the Yampa Valley Regional Airport and the Routt County Fairgrounds. Sonja has connections and experience with all three of these entities.

As a board member for Yampa Valley Electric Authority, Sonja proved that she understands the complexities surrounding energy supply and transmission and the importance of local generation. As a longtime employee for United Express, you’ll often see her out on the tarmac at the airport guiding passengers and planes to their destinations. She was also the City Council representative to the Airport Commission. Over the years, we have had the joy of competing with each other at the Routt County Fair. Sonja understands the legacy and future potential this historic facility holds as a central location for agriculture and connecting communities within the Yampa Valley.

Sonja has integrity, commitment and puts dedication and effort into her daily life. Her leadership shines through her commitment to the project at hand. She has experience with, and knowledge of our region. We urge you to join us in supporting Sonja Macys for Routt County commissioner.

Tammie Bowes and Patrick Delaney

Hayden