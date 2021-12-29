Letter: Friends of Hayden Library stepped up big for this year’s holiday gift bags
In times that have a lot of tough news, it is great to share things that happen in our community that are positive and express the goodness of people.
For the past four years, the Friends of the Hayden Library had created holiday handmade gifts and gift bags to share with various people throughout the community. Last year, sadly, this tradition was put on hold. This year, the group gathered once again to do this amazing gift giving.
The members made many lovely hand-crafted items, stuffed bags, and delivered over 45 bags around town. They also gave gifts to the residents at the Haven Assisted Living and to the Library Board members.
The women gave generously — with love and kindness attached to each gift. It is just their way of telling many that they were thought of and appreciated.
My thanks goes out to this wonderful group who gave freely to show how much they care. They include Sue, Betty, Celeste, Sharon, Cindy, Susan, Karen, Isla, Jaime, Tessa, Marsha, Kathy, Linda, and a special thanks to Shirley Gossert for the idea of putting this together.
Ana F. Lash
Director of Hayden Public Library
