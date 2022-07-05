Letter: Fireworks for the Fourth of July in Steamboat have become excessive
I’ve been a Steamboat resident for nearly 33 years. I love this town. But, the past several years the town has become obsessed with fireworks.
As I sat in my house on this Fourth of July, I was appalled at the amount of illegal fireworks going off for several hours, not only this night, but the week before the Fourth. Something needs to be done.
We have a large population of dogs in this town, not to mention the wildlife in our city limits, causing huge trauma to them. I’m not saying we need not celebrate the Fourth of July, but it needs to be controlled. It seems to me that when we had the public firework celebration in town, we had less illegal activity. I don’t know. It’s still going on at 11 p.m.
Gary Dickerson
Steamboat Springs
