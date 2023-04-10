Letter: Family grateful for a true act of kindness during an impossibly difficult time

We are writing on behalf of the family of Dylan Bazzell to express our deepest gratitude to Connor Coyle and the team at the 8th Street Steakhouse in Steamboat for the kindness and generosity extended to our family.

On the night of March 19, tragedy struck our family and our small town of Fairbury, Illinois. Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr lost their lives due to a sledding incident in Summit County. These young men, age 18 and beloved in their community and beyond, were excited to carve out their own path from family and friends that have long made an annual pilgrimage to the mountains of Colorado to ski.

A large contingent of family and friends, including Dylan’s father, Darin, also happened to be in Colorado, visiting the Steamboat area that same weekend as part of the ski trip. They sat down at the 8th Steet Steakhouse, preparing to enjoy a good meal, when calls of the accident were received. Connor was the server assisting the group.

Because the Steamboat contingent had flown into Hayden, and given the time of the accident, they lacked any means of transportation down to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Recognizing the urgency and helplessness of the situation, Conor, without hesitation, went to the back of the restaurant, closed out his shift, grabbed his keys and jacket and said, “Let’s go.” He drove a complete stranger over 100 miles in the middle of the night so that he could hold his son in his arms.

Connor, free to go after arriving at the hospital, opted instead to stay, waiting in the emergency room lobby for well over an hour to ensure our family had all the support available at that impossibly difficult time.

Connor accepted no compensation from our group. His only request then, and still today, was that we pay it forward during our lifetime. Rest assured, we will, Connor. You were Darin’s guardian angel, there for that moment. We are indebted to you for your selfless act.

We would also be remiss if we failed to thank Tim Palula and the management team at 8th Street Steakhouse for their understanding of the moment. They were kind and supportive of the others in the group. We look forward to visiting your establishment again and hope for the opportunity to thank you in person. The world needs more Connors. Thank you.

Brian Aberle and the family of Dylan Bazzell

Eagle