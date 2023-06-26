Letter: Facts matter when it comes to gender-affirming care

The first transgender health clinic opened its doors in 1919 in Berlin. It was called the Institute for Sexual Research, and it was founded by Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld. He worked with endocrinologists, gynecologists, and more, to provide hormone replacement therapy, gender-affirming surgeries, and a safe space for LGBTQIA2S+ people. They developed a robust library of medical research on gender and sexuality. The library was burned by the Nazis in 1933.

In March of this year, the host of a popular news website confidently stated that “Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life” at the most well-attended conservative political conference in the United States. Recently, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQIA2S+ Americans, citing 75 bills that have passed into law so far this year throughout the country that threaten the health and safety of queer people. The ACLU is tracking another 491 bills. Many of these bills ban gender-affirming health care for minors.

The path to extremism starts with a reasonable suggestion. The suggestion now is that gender-affirming health care is inappropriate for youth. Some people use hyperbolic terms like “mutilation” and “groomers” to promote the righteousness of their case. I can see how a rational person might be convinced if they did not know that every single major medical association agrees that gender-affirming care is safe and medically necessary when indicated. Access to gender-affirming care significantly reduces rates of suicide for transgender children who need it. Even in Colorado, it is not easy to obtain this care for trans kids. It is a long process requiring the involvement of parents and multiple specialists.

If you’re genuinely concerned about the welfare of children, these facts matter. If gender-affirming care is a weapon you use to foster hysteria, a justification for your hatred, a tool you use to scapegoat and further marginalize a small vulnerable population, then these facts don’t matter.

I am grateful for the unprecedented support Pride received this year, and I’m compelled to remind everyone that Pride is not a party. It is a refusal to internalize the shame and fear this world wants queer people to feel. Please support the foundation of an LGBTQIA2S+ resource center and vote with the humanity of your queer neighbors and loved ones close at heart.

Chelsie Holmes

Hayden