Letter: Embrace the season of giving because your help makes a big difference

As we enter the season of giving, I want to thank our incredible community for the steadfast support they have shown to those less fortunate and those in times of need, especially over the last two very trying years.

Today, you have opportunities to care for individuals and families by giving to programs that provide support all year long (Holiday 365) and opportunities to make the holidays a little more magical. For instance, we’ve learned that giving people the choice to purchase holiday gifts for their family increases a person’s self-esteem and sense of dignity. That’s why, this year, Routt County United Way, on behalf of 19 health and human service agencies, is collecting $25 grocery gift cards to benefit over 200 families. Offsetting the cost of groceries reduces a bit of financial strain and allows people to choose meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

If you are able, I encourage you to be a supporter of our local nonprofits of your choice today on Yampa Valley Gives Day. At Routt County United Way, we see firsthand the challenges that friends and neighbors face, sometimes unbeknownst to others. Your local gifts really do make a difference.

Kate Nowak,

Executive Director, Routt County United Way