Letter: Election should decide large annexations for Steamboat Springs

We’re writing to address the approach of annexing the land required to build the proposed Brown Ranch development. We think most everyone agrees the community is experiencing a shortage of workforce housing and appreciate the efforts of those involved to address the issue.

Our concerns expressed here aren’t focused on the specifics of the development such as size, costs, or number of residents, but rather who will decide such an important matter for the community. In the past, voters have decided these matters through an election.

Although some may claim the voters have already decided to annex the proposed land through the 2019 West Steamboat Neighborhood ballot question — that was a very different development than what is being proposed in the Brown Ranch project. For example, voters in 2019 approved annexation for a private project by Brynn Grey of 450 homes where at least 108 would be deed-restricted and would require no taxpayer subsidy.

Today, the proposed Brown Ranch includes up to 2,500 homes that all require taxpayer subsidy. We disagree with the sentiment that voters approving annexation based on 450 homes with no taxpayer subsidy is the same question as approving an annexation for 2,500 homes that all must be subsidized by taxpayers.

The previous development proposal in 2019 also involved many public meetings where people had a chance to attend and ask questions or share ideas — but we still held an election to ensure the effort was aligned with community sentiment.

We believe that something so important should be decided by voters directly, consistent with the history and tradition of the community in matters of other large annexation questions. As it stands today, only anecdotal observations suggest a majority of voters either support or oppose the proposal, as voters have never been asked to approve the annexation under the conditions of the proposed Brown Ranch.

If the voters agree with the efforts of the City Council and YVHA to move forward, they will confirm that sentiment and we’ll know we’re aligned with the will of the community. There is already an election scheduled on Nov. 7, and City Council should place the matter of annexation on the ballot and make sure we’re getting this community investment right.

Eric Scherff, Eric Rentschler, Patrick Gleason and David Epstein