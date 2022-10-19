Letter: Dylan Roberts has Routt County commissioners’ respect for his work to promote affordable housing

I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.

This is especially true when it comes to affordable housing. Dylan has been a leader in this space in Colorado earning the respect of other legislators and especially my fellow county commissioners from all around the state. Working closely with stakeholders Rep. Roberts developed, sponsored and passed HB 22-1304, investing $178 million to provide direct, flexible and timely grant funding to nonprofits and local governments all across the state that have or are pursuing measures to facilitate affordable housing development, including purchasing land.

Dylan has worked with us to identify solutions around property tax equity and platform transparency for short-term rentals and other issues that impact housing affordability. As important as his legislative work is, Dylan also connects us with state officials implementing affordable housing policies to help Routt County access opportunities.

Plenty of politicians talk about addressing our affordable housing crisis. Dylan Roberts actually does something about it.

Timothy V. Corrigan

Routt County Commissioner