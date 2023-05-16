Letter: Please, Routt County is too beautiful to trash it

Why are people still smoking and driving while intoxicated? Isn’t there enough information on these issues? Why are people tossing cigarette butts, beer cans and trash on our beautiful Routt County roads? I don’t get it.

Does it have to do with no more ashtrays in vehicles? Maybe. Or have kids been riding alongside a parent who for some dumb reason tosses something out the window and thinks, “Oh, my dad does that, I’ll do it too.”

Last week my friend and I picked up 214 cigarette butts within one mile on Routt County Road 16 in Stagecoach. We picked up 170 more a few days later. We also collected lots of alcoholic containers, especially a product called TwistedTea. I had knee surgery last October, therefore the count would be more.

Two years ago I counted 227 in total. There is also an area on 20 Mile Road near the roundabout that is always trashed. This act of littering has to stop. Could law enforcement put up some cameras and maybe catch these criminals? Our county roads are too pretty to trash.

Suzy Pattillo

Oak Creek