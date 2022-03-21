Letter: Don’t sell parking lot at 7th, Yampa

Why is the city selling the parking lot at 7th and Yampa when Steamboat’s most pressing need is more parking? Have you tried to find a place to park downtown in the evening? It’s impossible! We need more parking, not less.

It makes no sense to sell this property. We are already losing two parking lots — the public lot at 10th and Lincoln will become the new firehouse and the lot at 10th and Yampa is going to be a boutique hotel. So why are we giving up parking at 7th and Yampa?

Where are people — locals and visitors — going to park to shop and eat downtown? Cars are already filling neighborhood streets. The problem is obvious but the city is ignoring it. Tell the council to keep the parking lot! We need it!

Carol Markowitz

Steamboat Springs