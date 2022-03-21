Letter: Don’t sell parking lot at 7th, Yampa
Why is the city selling the parking lot at 7th and Yampa when Steamboat’s most pressing need is more parking? Have you tried to find a place to park downtown in the evening? It’s impossible! We need more parking, not less.
It makes no sense to sell this property. We are already losing two parking lots — the public lot at 10th and Lincoln will become the new firehouse and the lot at 10th and Yampa is going to be a boutique hotel. So why are we giving up parking at 7th and Yampa?
Where are people — locals and visitors — going to park to shop and eat downtown? Cars are already filling neighborhood streets. The problem is obvious but the city is ignoring it. Tell the council to keep the parking lot! We need it!
Carol Markowitz
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Don’t sell parking lot at 7th, Yampa
Why is the city selling the parking lot at 7th and Yampa when Steamboat’s most pressing need is more parking? Have you tried to find a place to park downtown in the evening? It’s impossible!…