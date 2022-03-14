Letter: Don’t kid yourself, fentanyl is here in Routt County

As a wave of fentanyl overdoses and overdose deaths moves across the country, there are two things families and friends can suggest to family members, friends and acquaintances who are experimenting with any drugs or are active in their addiction to substances.

Get test strips that will identify if fentanyl is in the substance and always have Narcan available. The presence of fentanyl in many substances is a tragedy that has taken the dangers of drug use to a new level, potentially a lethal one. Fentanyl test strips are available and should be used on any substances a person plans to smoke, ingest or do as an intravenous drug or in marijuana not purchased at a dispensary.

These strips do not identify how much fentanyl is in a substance or how strong the fentanyl is, but use of these strips could potentially avoid an overdose or an overdose death.

Frances Jenkins

Steamboat Springs