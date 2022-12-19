Letter: Do not vote for someone who says he can ignore the Constitution

The three branches of the U.S. government — legislative, judicial and executive — are meant to provide checks and balances and prevent abuses of power.

Donald Trump claimed that the presidential election was fraudulent, even though the legislature and courts rejected his claims. Trump recently repeated these claims and said that this situation, “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” He is, in effect, saying that he can suspend the laws and even the Constitution of the United States. These are the words of a dictator, not the leader of a democracy.

The oath of office of the U.S. President states, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Do you want to vote for a man who has stated in advance that he can decide to ignore the Constitution?

Jean Clougherty

Steamboat Springs