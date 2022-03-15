Letter: Disagreeing with letter that disparaged Rep. Boebert
The disparaging letter to the Steamboat Pilot & Today regarding Rep. Lauren Boebert concludes with “this is not who we are.”
By what authority does the writer determine who “we” are? I disagree with the entirety of his letter and I’m sure others do too. America is a divided country unfortunately, and “who we are” is up for grabs.
Katherine Cain
Yampa
