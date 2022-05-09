Letter: Democrats are a disaster

In response to the letter written by Brodie Farquhar on Tuesday May, 3, claiming the GOP takeover of both Houses in 2022 midterms would make things much worse, nothing could be further from the truth.

While the GOP is not great by any means, Republicans would be a considerable improvement and polling reflects that sentiment. Why? Because the Democrats’ out-of-control spending is largely responsible for the 40-year high in inflation, with Biden’s disastrous energy policy adding to those inflationary pressures.

That is what led Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to balk at any more spending, not Republican treachery or the filibuster. Keep in mind that the infrastructure bill was a bipartisan piece of legislation. But the Build Back Better bill was too much for Manchin, Sinema and all of the Republicans largely due to its dishonest price tag and further inflationary pressures.

As for Biden’s record-breaking hiring and stock market, most of that is just recovery that started under Trump. Trump’s tax cuts and regulatory policies are still largely intact, but inflation is outpacing any income gains.

Claims a Republican takeover would end democracy are ridiculous. While there was no excuse for the violence, there wasn’t any attempted coup or insurrection. All the election law changes that the letter mentioned by Republican-controlled states are still less restrictive than voting laws in Blue states such as Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware (Biden’s home state).

Democrats are also gerrymandering themselves to add to or protect seats in the House and illegally changed election laws in numerous battleground states prior to the 2020 election. So stop with the nonsense that it’s only Republicans doing such things. As for Republicans rejecting elections they don’t like, the Democrats challenged the presidential elections of 2000, 2004 and 2016 with a “Big Lie” of their own that lasted four years. In addition, Biden and his campaign team had lawyers ready to go if Trump had won in 2020.

Biden’s newly formed Disinformation Governance Board and censuring by Big Tech dominated by the Liberal Left make a mockery of claims that Republicans are against free speech and support fascism. Just the opposite is true. Fascism is big-centralized control of the government and the economy which has synergies more aligned with the Democrats and is one of the reasons why they face a political disaster in 2022. In fact, they are a disaster, and why I for one can’t wait for November and 2024. We can’t get them out of office fast enough.

David Ihde

Steamboat Springs