Letter: Death of moose should have been avoided; please respect our wildlife

My very favorite thing to read in visitor surveys is “We choose to come to Steamboat because it’s a real town.” So you can imagine how upset and disappointed I was to learn about the dreadful behavior that caused the death of a bull moose on the mountain on Sunday.

Having somehow found his way onto the second story of the parking structure across from the Steamboat Grand, he was surrounded and repeatedly pursued by people who ignored shouted instructions to stand clear, until he fell to his death.

How to explain this? Really, after all the efforts that the Chamber has made to coach our visitors to “Visit Responsibly?” Yes, we are a real town. Our Routt County ranchers are real people. Our wildlife is real — not animatronics (consult your GPS for directions to the Disney park of your choice), and we do not domesticate them so they can perform tricks and pose for photos for a fee.

When you panic them so that they jump off a second story onto the concrete below, they die, frightened and in pain. When you go home and tell your friends what you did on vacation, make sure to include that.

Joella West

Steamboat Springs