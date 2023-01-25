Letter: Dangerous skiers, riders are a real problem on the slopes
I want to follow up on Jill Pesceone’s letter to the editor recently published in the Steamboat Pilot & Today about her husband being hit by a snowboarder resulting in serious injury.
On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8, I was struck by a snowboarder near Four Points lift at Steamboat Resort and knocked unconscious for about 15 minutes. The initial CT scan showed no brain damage — it was “just” a concussion.
Over the following days, my blood pressure became erratic, which I am told is not that common following a concussion. Things got worse over the next days, and I came to Denver where a subsequent CT found a small brain bleed. My blood pressure is still erratic.
So now I have a team of an internist, cardiologist and neurologist working on a way to get my blood pressure below the 190/111 level and, hopefully, get it back to the pre-accident 125/80. Once my blood pressure is stabilized, the team can address the core problem in the brain stem. No skiing or strenuous activity for the foreseeable future.
Alterra, we have a problem.
Llewellyn Haden
Steamboat/Denver
