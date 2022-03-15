Letter: Council should not have banned member from STR debate
Steamboat Springs City Council banning Mr. Boccino from participating in the short-term rental discussion is wrong.
The solution to a bad idea is open discussion and good ideas. A democracy requires a strong First Amendment. Second, a significant number of voting residents and local businesses agree with Mr. Boccino, though I do not.
They vote and are entitled to representation on this issue. Mr. Buccino was elected. Let his position be heard. The solution to a bad representative is at the ballot box.
City council‘s action feels terribly un-American. There is always a reason stated to silence democracy, or a less popular idea. Conflict of ideas is to be expected and accepted in a democracy.
Dennis Tharp
Steamboat Springs
