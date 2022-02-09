Letter: Consider these dog breeds to protect livestock from wolves

Since the flatlanders on the Front Range and their fellow travelers in a few of our destination resort counties have succeeded in forcing wolves upon rural Coloradans living on the western slope, we’re beginning to see the damage that just one or two wolf packs can do to livestock and herd dogs.

Of course, the argument that those do-gooders were trying to restore some primeval natural balance was an urban fantasy at best, but now we’re stuck, at least for a while, with the result of their efforts to upset the natural balance that Colorado’s Western Slope has had for nearly a century.

But that’s not what this letter is about. Something you can do now if you ranch, farm or just live in rural Colorado is to buy a Komondor. Bred originally in Hungary, these dogs weigh over 100 pounds and specialize in guarding livestock. They are the opposite of lap dogs, but when properly trained and in the right environment, they can be a formidable wolf deterrent. Just remember, they’re working dogs, not casual pets, and they need to be properly trained and managed.

Another option is the Turkish Kangal. They’re bigger than the Komondor, and just as fiercely protective of their flock. And they work well in teams, which might be preferable in defending against wolf packs.

It’s too bad that we can’t give the flatlanders and their out-of-state big-money backers who are forcing wolves upon us a taste of their own medicine, but that doesn’t mean we’re defenseless. The Komondor and the Kangal were bred for protection against wolf predation. If you live in rural western Colorado, and you’ve got a herd, a flock or loved ones to protect, check them out.

Barry Vaughan

El Jebel