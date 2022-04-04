Letter: Complaints about parking in Steamboat are unfounded

Regarding the March 28 letter expressing a worry about losing two (perhaps three) parking places downtown, I’d like to encourage readers to think of their favorite populated place in the world: perhaps a town where they like to vacation, a college town or a city they honeymooned.

Was it easy to drive in that place? Convenient to park? Most often not. A strip mall parking lot is easy to drive and park in, but it isn’t memorable, productive or beautiful. The strip mall environment that favors parking over people doesn’t inspire residents and guests to hang out, to build community or to create wealth by starting and running new businesses and hiring workers.

America has eight parking spaces for every car. Cities like Houston have 30 parking spaces per car. We’d need a planner and the county clerk to tell us exactly what ratio we were at here in Steamboat, but the conclusion is clear: We are not short of parking.

Layton Hill

Steamboat Springs