Letter: Columnist who wrote about wolves doesn’t have a clue about ranching

I read Story Warren’s opinion on wolves and wondered if she has any idea what she is talking about. She says ranchers can ride the range to scare off wolves.

Who has that kind of time? Should they hire a guard? She also recommends penning the livestock at night or using guard dogs. Penning livestock at night? Maybe if you have a dairy herd in Wisconsin. Guard dogs? How many dogs have wolves killed in Jackson County? Greg Sykes just had his dog killed by wolves 30 yards from the house.

She also says that in Washington state there are 33 wolf packs and 80% have no conflict with livestock. Which means that six or seven packs are killing livestock.

Story Warren is a “program manager in wildlife protection for the Humane Society.” She obviously loves wolves, but I don’t think she has a clue about ranching.

Richard Johnston

Steamboat Springs

