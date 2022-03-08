Letter: Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is a national embarrassment
U.S. Representatives represent the people, the best interests of their district, by introducing and supporting laws and amendments.
They also are accountable to those they represent. So, tell me how has Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-QAnon) fulfilled her responsibility? She has failed miserably. She has ignored her constituents and pursued nonstop, peevish antics instead of leadership. Her moniker of a gun-toting militia and unwavering supporter of the twice impeached President Donald Trump shows you the breadth of her immaturity.
Further, her uninformed stunts supporting anti-vaccination, election conspiracies, 2nd Amendment drivel and thinly veiled attacks on Muslim and Asian Americans are lazy, visceral ploys to her hardened base for campaign donations. This national embarrassment reflects badly on Coloradans. What a waste of the last two years. This is not who we are.
John Owsley
Steamboat Springs
