Letter: Colorado House Bill 1152 protects marijuana users at work, needs to be defeated

Colorado House Bill 1152 would prohibit Colorado employers from denying employment or firing workers because of their off-the-clock cannabis use. It would also require employers to let their workers consume medical marijuana while on the job.

I ask you this question: Do you want your doctor, nurse, child care workers, pilots, truck drivers and many other occupations to be allowed and encouraged to be under the influence of marijuana on the job? This is totally irresponsible.

Scott Alperin

Steamboat Springs