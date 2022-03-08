Letter: Colorado Democrats protect women’s rights

In January 2017, the landscape in women’s health and rights shifted dramatically as that administration reversed years of progress. Attacks on family planning programs, rollbacks to the Affordable Care Act, contraceptive coverage benefits and reversals of patient nondiscrimination protections represent just some of the actions that undermined reproductive rights.

In Colorado, current Republicans in our state legislature have pushed to continue having the government control women. The most recent Republican bills would’ve imprisoned providers for performing an abortion and would’ve allowed individuals to sue health care providers, and potentially even patients.

Coloradans have voted multiple times to allow women to make their own decisions. We do not want to imprison doctors and health care workers. Colorado Democrats have worked tirelessly to not allow Republican politicians to take us back in time to when women died seeking care. These were the three bills Republicans proposed:

• HB22-1079 sponsored by Rep. Williams (R-El Paso): This was an unconstitutional ban on abortion in Colorado with no exceptions. The bill explicitly directed Colorado to disregard federal law and federal courts and would subject Colorado judges who support access to abortion to impeachment. It would allow a private right of action against abortion providers and potentially patients too.

• HB22-1047 sponsored by Rep. Neville (R-Douglas), would’ve banned abortion in Colorado with no exceptions. The bill also would’ve criminalized miscarriages (really?) and would’ve imprisoned providers who performed an abortion.

• HB22-1075 sponsored by Rep. Luck (R-Pueblo), would’ve establish a registry to track and surveil abortion patients and providers. It would’ve created a roadmap for abortion opponents to identify and further threaten abortion patients and providers.

On Feb. 23, Democrats on the House Health and Insurance Committee defeated each of these three extreme Republican bills.

There is clearly broad-based public support and a wealth of research and evidence around women’s health and rights — from abortion care to contraceptive services to advances in telemedicine. So, a big thank you to Colorado Democrats in the legislature for defeating these regressive bills and supporting the women of Colorado.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek