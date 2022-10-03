Letter: City of Steamboat, Steamboat Winter Sports Club stepped up for high school mountain bike races

The city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club rolled out a green carpet at the base of Howelsen Hill for 768 student-athletes from 37 teams for the Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend on Sept. 24-25. Also, a huge thanks to Blair Seymour and Paul Majors of the Steamboat Winter Sports Club for all their work prior to and during the event. We are very grateful to city staff, Parks and Recreation and the Steamboat Chamber for their support of this festive fall weekend since 2017.

The trails at Emerald Mountain provide an exhilarating challenge for the racers. The weekend was chock full of fun as teams seemed to compete in cheering as well as racing. The course was lined with boisterous fans clad in superhero costumes, which was the theme of the festive weekend.

Congratulations to the local teams, Steamboat and Steamboat Mountain School for capturing a total of seven individual podiums. Steamboat earned second place in the Division 2 contest and Steamboat Mountain School placed third in the Division 3 contest. Witnessing the respectful competitive spirit, grit and the friendships that are forged among the teams is always a highlight.

The Colorado League community is sincerely grateful to all the locals who volunteered and the trail maintenance provided by Routt County Riders and Parks and Recreation. We look forward to the opportunity to return in 2023.

Much appreciation for fueling the singletrack stoke that empowers youth one pedal stroke at a time

Kate Rau

Executive Director, Colorado High School Cycling League