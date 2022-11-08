Letter: City Council should reconsider geothermal system for city hall, fire station project

With interest, I read Ms. Stewart’s recent guest column in the Steamboat Pilot and Today and subsequent letters to the editor regarding City Council’s decision to use natural gas in the planned new city hall and fire station.

Echoing the sentiments of Ms. Stewart’s column and a number of those commenting, I implore council to reconsider a geothermal system in the new construction, including assessing full life cycle costs of either system and pursuing any potential grant moneys available. Steamboat’s commitment to its Climate Action Plan guides us to include our effects on climate in decision making.

This is especially true of one of our city’s highly visible major undertakings. Steamboat can and should be a model of how we can achieve our stated goals. Please vote for planning a geothermal system.

Barry and Donna Kaplan

Steamboat Springs