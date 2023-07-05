Letter: City Council, please remove the tax on hygiene products
Last year the Colorado legislature passed HB 22-1055 effective January 2023,
eliminating state sales tax on hygiene products (diapers, feminine products, adult incontinence products).
A resolution currently under consideration at the Steamboat City Council would exempt these products from city tax as well. This resolution will be discussed at the July 11 City Council meeting.
These products are necessities, not luxuries, and are used regularly by many in our community so a tax exemption would be welcomed by locals. We encourage you to contact your council members at citycouncil@steamboatsprings.net to encourage them to support this resolution.
Anne Barounos, Deb Batson, Linda Delaney, Frani Jenkins, Lia Kozatch, Marie Matta, Wallie Morris, Mayling Simpson and Nancy Spillane
