Letter: Chief justice on the Second Amendment

“The gun lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud — I repeat the word fraud — on the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”

That’s’ the opinion of Warren Burger, chief justice of the Supreme Court from 1969-86. Burger was a lifelong conservative Republican appointed by Richard Nixon to fullfil Nixon’s campaign promise of a “retrenchment” of the court he considered too liberal.

Indeed, the Second Amendment needs revisiting and reimagined for the 21st century. It actually supports the right to own a musket and join in a “well regulated militia” to protect the state. There is absolutely no evidence that the framers of the Constitution envisioned private ownership of assault weapons. What’s next? Patriot missiles to take down the neighbor’s annoying drone?

Congress can and must step up and pass regulations that keep weapons of war out of the hands of private citizens. Let our leaders know that we expect them to protect our right to live as well as the right to bear arms. Will it be difficult? Yes. Is it impossible? No.

Linda Delaney

Steamboat Springs