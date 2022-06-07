Letter: Cabaret has a rich history in Steamboat

Fifty years ago, the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, now known as Steamboat Creates, was officially born. Around 40 years ago, a group of local artists gathered in support of the Steamboat Arts Council to, as Spanky and Darla would say in Our Gang “to put on a show” in support of the Arts Council. They called it Cabaret.

The first shows were held at the old train depot station and featured local musicians, dancers, comedians, actors, poets, song writers and other talented people all brought together for the love of the arts. That tradition continues when Steamboat Creates presents “Cabaret 2022: Bringing It Home” on Wednesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 11, with one performance each night.

Performances are back where it all started at the historic Depot Arts Center where once again the old train station will be transformed into a magical nightclub to delight, entertain, commune, heal, and laugh together as a community.

Kris Hammond, one of the veterans of Cabaret says “Cabaret can be a healing event that reflects what the community is going through. It’s okay to laugh! It makes you feel better!”

Cabaret has become an institution and a local right of passage. Those new to the community may find themselves a little lost with the strong references to local issues but turns out it is a great place to find out what some of those issues are.

This is Alexa Taylor’s first Cabaret, and she is impressed by how open, welcoming, giving and warm the cast and crew have been.

“I feel like I’ve already made great friends,” she said. “And I’ve learned so much about what is going on in the community.”

In the past, Cabaret has been performed in all sorts of venues: sports bars, tents, movie theaters, airports, warehouses and on outside stages. Bringing the production back to the Depot is special to many of the performers like long-time performer, director and writer Patty Zimmer.

“Cabaret has been performed in so many different venues it’s hard to remember,” Zimmer said. “Tents, bars, airports, outside, inside. Any place that would have us.”

Cabaret benefits Steamboat Creates, which endeavors to support all arts and artists in the community with children arts educational programs, exhibitions, lessons, displays, ArtWalks, and all aspects of performing arts.

“Cabaret is one of Steamboat Creates biggest fund raisers and has a wonderful legacy. It’s so exciting to have it come back to the Depot!” Steamboat Creates Executive Director Kim Keith says.

Help celebrate our wonderful community with the people who live here. For more, go to SteamboatCreates.org.

Brad Kindred

Steamboat Springs