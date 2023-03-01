Letter: Brown Ranch is bad for Steamboat
The Brown Ranch Development can’t work and won’t work. Now that single-family homes and duplex living have been added to the agenda, we are no longer thinking of affordable housing at all.
And, not to mention, U.S. Highway 40 is a two-lane highway east and west. How can you add thousands of new workers to the west side of town? Transportation will be impossible unless we expand to four lanes in both directions. Then what happens when those eight lanes enter downtown?
Do we have to tear down our fantastic historical buildings to accommodate eight lanes? Steamboat wouldn’t be Steamboat if we destroy its historical structure.
Leslie Alperin
Steamboat Springs
